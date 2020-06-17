Kingsport passes budget with $3.9M in cuts, no tax increase

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kingsport City Hall (Photo: WJHL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday passed a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Despite anticipating a $5.5 million loss in general fund revenue, City Manager Chris McCartt’s budget does not include a tax increase.

In order to balance the $170 million budget, more than $3.9 million in cuts were made. The city says cuts were made from programs, training, temporary labor, and special programs.

The city has also implemented a hiring freeze and will not give city employees a cost of living adjustment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss