Kingsport passes budget with $3.9M in cuts, no tax increase

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday passed a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Despite anticipating a $5.5 million loss in general fund revenue, City Manager Chris McCartt’s budget does not include a tax increase.

In order to balance the $170 million budget, more than $3.9 million in cuts were made. The city says cuts were made from programs, training, temporary labor, and special programs.

The city has also implemented a hiring freeze and will not give city employees a cost of living adjustment.