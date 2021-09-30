Kingsport Parks & Rec to host Fall Break Camp for kids

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Registration is now open for Kingsport Parks and Recreation’s (KPR) Fall Break Camp for children ages 6 through 12.

A release from KPR says the camp will be held at the V.O. Dobyns Sr. Complex starting Oct. 11 and ending on Oct. 15. The camp will start at 7:30 a.m. and last until 5:30 p.m. each day.

Campers will need to bring a packed lunch and snack with them on days when they attend the camp. Participants will be able to enjoy playing games, sports, crafts, outside time and more, according to the release.

Registration can be done in-person at the V.O. Dobyns Complex, or online by visiting www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.