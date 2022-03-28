KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to popular demand, Kingsport Parks and Recreation will host another Glow Nerf Battle this Saturday.

The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Saturday at the Lynn View Community Center.

The Glow Nerf Battle is free and open to all families, but participants will need to bring their own Nerf blasters.

The city encourages participants to wear bright, colorful clothing that will glow in the neon arena. The city will provide 4,000 Nerf darts to participants during the battle.

(Photo: City of Kingsport)

“The Glow Nerf Battle has been one of our most requested events from the public,” said Kingsport Parks and Recreation Administrator Travis Sensabaugh. “So come on out, lock and load and battle through the evening with glowing neon colors lighting your way.”

This will mark the second Nerf battle the Parks and Recreation Department has held in recent months.