KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As the game of pickleball gains more popularity, the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is preparing to offer classes for people new to the sport.

A release from the City of Kingsport states the Beginner Pickleball course will meet on Mondays and Fridays from Oct. 9-27. Classes begin at 8:45 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. at Pickleball Court 1 in Riverview Park on Louis Street.

Anyone 10 or older may sign up for the course. The cost for Kingsport residents is $30, and the cost for non-city residents is $35.

Equipment will be provided, and an instructor will cover the basics of pickleball.

Should the October course fill up, the City said a waiting list will be created for another course in November.

