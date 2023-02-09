KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Parks and Recreation will turn off the main lights and switch on the black lights for its glow volleyball event Feb. 17.

A release from the department states that the event will be held at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex at 301 Louis St. Participants must be 14 or older, and the cost to play is $5 per player.

To get the best glow results, players should wear neon or white clothing.

Three divisions of play (based upon skill level) will play at different times:

B Division (6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.)

BB Division (8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.)

A Division (9:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.)

“Glow volleyball has been one of our most successful events we’ve ever had,” said program administrator Rene Ensor in the release. “It’s always just a fun night of volleyball play.”

Registration for the event will take place on the day of. For more information, click here or call 423-224-2489.