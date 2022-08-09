KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City Parks & Recreation announced a free event at the V.O. Dobbins, Sr. Complex field on Saturday that the entire family can enjoy.

Organizers announced the event as the city’s first-ever foam party. A foam machine will fill the area with a thick mountain of clean foam from 5-8 p.m., a news release from leaders states.

Participants can build foam forts or “snowmen,” make oversized hairdos and romp around in the foam as a DJ plays family-friendly music.

The Kingsport splash pad will also be open during the event. Families should bring a towel and wear swimsuits or clothing they do not mind getting wet.

“We had a foam machine at one of our summer camps this year, and the kids just loved it,” said program administrator Renee Ensor. “So, we thought, why not have a larger event and invite the entire community to come out and enjoy.”

For more information about the event contact Ensor at 423-224-2489