KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a four-week basketball skills and drills camp this month to give children ages 5 to 12 an opportunity to learn the core basics of the sport.

A release from the department said the program is set to take place Jan. 10-31 each Wednesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The fee for residents of Kingsport is $30, and non-residents can register for $35.

The release said courses will take place at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex at 301 Louis Street. Children will learn and practice all the basics of basketball, including dribbling, shooting and passing skills. Conditioning drills such as speed, footwork and agility will take place throughout the four weeks, as well.

Parents can register their children on Kingsport’s recreation catalog at secure.rec1.com/TN/kingsport-tn by searching “Basketball Skills and Drills Winter 2024” in the search box.

More information about Kingsport Parks and Recreation programs and events can be found at kingsportparksandrecreation.org or by calling 423-229-9460.