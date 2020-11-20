Kingsport Parks and Rec hosted workshop for new Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Parks and Recreation hosted a public input meeting Thursday night regarding the relocation of the Cloud Park and Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark.

The park’s set to be demolished to allow the construction of a new Domtar loading facility.

Kingsport and Domtar came to an agreement during the mill transformation, leaving Domtar to acquire the land that is Cloud Park.

Thursday night, local skaters joined Kingsport Park and Recreation in brainstorming new ideas for the Scott Adams Memorial Park that will be built on Brickyard Park Drive.

Kingsport Parks and Rec is letting skaters design their own skatepark for when the new one is built near Brickyard Drive. pic.twitter.com/cZCfLceJND — Mackenzie Moore WJHL (@MackenzieWJHL) November 19, 2020

Participants were encouraged to outline their idea of a perfect skatepark that would serve the local skateboarding community well.

News Channel 11 spoke with Jeff Lilly, who said he appreciated the city’s effort to build a park a variety of skateboarders can enjoy.

“I know Scott Adams would’ve appreciated this if he were here with us today,” Lilly said. “I’m happy the engineers are looking at everybody’s ideas and getting an idea of what kind of ramps they want and what kind of park they should build.”

Kingsport leaders said that they hope to have the park complete by the end of summer in 2021, and the goal is to open the new skatepark before demolishing the Cloud Park location.