Kingsport P.D. asking for help locating missing juveniles

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help locating three juveniles recently reported missing.

Police are looking for:

– Dylan Whitaker, 14, last seen July 8 on Riverside Avenue;

– William Napier, 16, last seen July 8 on Riverside Avenue; and

– Emmanuel Bear, 14, last seen July 5 on Barnett Drive.

You can find descriptions and photos of all three below.

According to KPD, officers have “no reason to suspect foul play in any of these cases, due to their minor age, Detectives are making every possible effort to locate these missing juveniles.”

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111. Tips can also be sent via the online “Citizen Feedback” form.

Dylan Whitaker is described as 5’10”, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Dylan Whitaker (Courtesy: Kingsport Police)

William Napier is described as 5’10”, weighing 180 pounds, with sandy hair and green eyes.

William Napier (Courtesy: Kingsport Police)

Emmanuel Bear is described as 5′, weighting 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.