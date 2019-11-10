UPDATE: KPD: Man involved in Saturday I-26 crash dies while hospitalized

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A man involved in a single-vehicle crash in Kingsport on Interstate 26 on Saturday has died in the hospital.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, Jeremiah S. Fields died Monday morning while in the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation as of Monday morning.

The crash occurred between mile markers 1 and 2 around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Kingsport Police Patrol Officers have responded to a single motor vehicle rollover crash, involving a possible ejection of at least one occupant, Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m., on eastbound interstate 26 between mile-markers 1 and 2.

Because of the seriousness of the crash, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

