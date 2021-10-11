Kingsport officials encourage residents to complete community survey

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders are seeking the community’s input so that leaders can best serve Kingsport residents.

According to a release, the city teamed with a firm to create a survey that measures residents’ perception of their community, which includes its livability, quality of life, local policies and more.

“We’re excited to engage with our residents and hear their feedback on the services the city provides and any additional wants or needs we could work on for our community,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant to the city manager. “From this survey, we’ll have the ability to see where Kingsport stacks up by benchmarking ourselves against over 600 communities across the country that have administered the National Community Survey.”

A random 2,700 households will receive the survey in the mail. For those who wish to complete the survey, it will be available online and promoted by the City of Kingsport within the next six weeks.

