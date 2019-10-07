LIVE NOW /
Kingsport non-profit leaders say more family-friendly shelters are needed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Salvation Army in Kingsport is the only one in the region with apartment units specifically dedicated to homeless families.

These are places people with minor children, including teenagers, can stay together as a unit.

Non-profit leaders in Kingsport told News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck that there is a lack of family-friendly shelters in the region.

The coordinator of homeless education for Kingsport City Schools told Kaylyn that there are 128 students in the school system that are currently classified as homeless.

What needs to be done to help solve the problem?

