KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteers with the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission held a food drive at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Saturday to help regional families struggling with food insecurity.

Visitors to the farmers market were able to bring canned and non-perishable food to the organization’s booth, with all donations benefitting the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Photo: WJHL

Kingsport Neighborhood Commission member Sandy Larkin says along with helping other community organizations like Second Harvest, the neighborhood commission can give residents a unified voice to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman.

“They can come in and voice whatever concerns they have, and we can help make sure that their voices are heard, and we can increase the exposure that they have to whatever issues they may have, and hopefully, ideally help solve their problems,” Larkin told News Channel 11.

Larkin said the neighborhood commission has worked with the Kingsport BMA on public matters like traffic issues and housing. By mid-day Saturday, the volunteers had almost filled two barrels full of donations for Second Harvest Food Bank.