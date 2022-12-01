JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special.

Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie.

Loven said filming the movie was a great experience.

“So my filming days only took two days, even though it was four-line words,” Loven said. “It still took two days to film it, and it was a really great experience – once in a lifetime experience for sure.”

Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Kimmel, Willie Nelson and others are some of the names featured in the film.

“Mountain Magic Christmas” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on NBC.