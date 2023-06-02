JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee State University alumna will sing the national anthem before a Major League Baseball game this weekend.

According to ETSU, Hannah Lawson Blanton will sing ahead of Saturday’s Minnesota-Cleveland game in Minneapolis.

Blanton is a 2020 ETSU graduate with a degree in vocal music education.

“I definitely miss all of the performances and opportunities that I was lucky enough to have at ETSU, and I sadly haven’t had many since graduation and the pandemic,” Blanton said in a release. “Performances with Greyscale, Chorale, the East Tennessee Belles, Opera Theatre and even the men’s choir and jazz band continue to be some of my absolute favorite memories.”

Blanton, a Kingsport native, works as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines, which selected her to sing the national anthem after the company reached out to its Minneapolis-based employees for auditions.

She said her current job is helping her achieve her goal of visiting all 50 states and every continent as well as saving for a down payment on a new home.

“Now I get to travel the world and meet new people every single day,” Blanton said. “It’s an absolute dream.”

Saturday’s game between the Twins and Guardians will air on Fox at 7:15 p.m. ET. It will also stream on MLB Extra Innings and foxsports.com.