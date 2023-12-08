KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The descriptor “artificial intelligence start-up founder” might conjure images of a hoodie-clad Stanford dropout, but they can also be applied to Kingsport-native Lauren Mullins.

Her company, Personality Pool, recently received a $150,000 matching investment, the first payout from a $70 million state investment fund.

Entrepreneurial from a young age, Mullins created her first endeavor, a non-profit, at 18.

“When I was 23, I started a for-profit to fund the nonprofit,” Mullins recounted. “That’s when I ended up getting accepted into this accelerator in Atlanta. And that was just a crazy five years.”

“Speed-dating” for hiring managers

Her current venture, which uses video and AI to create a “speed-dating” service for hiring managers and job candidates, draws from her personal job-hunting experiences.

“When I was trying to get a job out of college, my resume was average at best,” Mullins told News Channel 11.

Mullins said she didn’t get calls back on most of her resumes but had a hunch that a conversation with a hiring manager would give her the opportunity to sell her skills.

“That is actually what happened,” Mullins said. “I got to a hiring manager and I was like, ‘Don’t look at my resume. I promise I can sell your product.'”

Mullins got the job and held onto that memory–a concept she’s woven into Personality Pool. The company focuses on helping hospitality and retail employers find candidates with the right soft skills and on helping early-career candidates with non-traditional resumes.

Rather than beginning the job application process with a stack of resumes, companies submit a handful of video questions for candidates. Candidates respond with video answers.

“It’s a way for candidates to bypass having to put their best foot forward on paper,” Mullins said.

Personality Pool helps companies select candidates for interviews, using AI to evaluate candidates’ personalities and communication skills.

“We don’t kick any candidates out,” Mullins said. “They will still be seen by the recruiter. We just wanted to give a little ranking system to say, ‘This person presented themselves really well.'”

Growing with support

Personality Pool just passed its ten-customer mark, and Mullins is eyeing growth thanks to $300,000 cash split evenly between investors Mullins recruited and Tennessee’s public-private startup initiative LaunchTN.

“This money will help us make the improvements to our infrastructure that can handle and support these customers,” said Mullins.

LaunchTN Chief Investment Officer Eller Kelliher told News Channel 11 that Mullins was a standout candidate for her fund, InvestTN’s, first investment.

“Lauren had it all together, she presented a very compelling case,” Kelliher said. “She knew that she needed to have all of her ducks in a row, if you will, which shockingly, we don’t see all the time.”

Unlike some other LaunchTN programs, investments through InvestTN give equity back to the nonprofit–something that will allow businesses like Personality Pool to become part of the network that will support future founders.

“When they’re going to sell their company, they can in some ways feel a sense of pride, I believe, in that whatever is returned to InvestTN will actually go into a fund that can fund more entrepreneurs,” said Kelliher. “Whereas grant dollars, they’re out the door there with the company and that’s it.”

Mullins’s case also proves, Kelliher said, that great technology and great talent don’t just come out of hubs like Silicon Valley or even cities like Nashville.

“What we’re finding is that even though someone may be living in Kingsport or Johnson City, there is some incredible talent and you just have to have the resources there to support it and foster it or even just connect it to a broader, more virtual network,” Kelliher said.

Mullins said she is committed to keeping the company Kingsport-based so she can provide the model to aspiring entrepreneurs she never had.

“I moved away. I was in Atlanta for five years because I was just so desperate to be around more people that felt like me or were pursuing the same things as me,” said Mullins.

Through the pandemic, Mullins said she realized she wanted to be in her hometown and that it wouldn’t hold her back from doing what she loved.

“I want other people to see that it can be done and it doesn’t matter where you are and hopefully inspire other young entrepreneurs to stay in the area,” said Mullins.