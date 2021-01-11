Kingsport names Dale Phipps as Interim Police Chief

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An interim police chief has been named in Kingsport following Chief David Quillin’s retirement in 2020.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, Dale Phipps has been named Interim Police Chief while the process to hire a new permanent police chief begins.

The release says Phipps has served in law enforcement for almost 33 years, and almost half of that time was spent as Deputy Chief. As Deputy Chief, Phipps oversaw administration and operations.

Phipps is a graduate of ETSU with an Associates of Science Degree in Law Enforcement and a Bachelors of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy and served four years in the United States Air Force Security Police.

While with the Kingsport Police Department, Phipps has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, Supervisor of the Vice and Narcotics Unit and watch commander. He has also served in multiple special roles with S.W.A.T. and community relations.

“He is also a husband, father of three, grandfather of six, and is active in the community,” according to the release.

“Police Chief is one of the most important selections a city must make,” said City Manager Chris McCartt. “We will use a thorough and competitive process comprised of both internal and external candidates, but until then the department is in Phipps’ very capable hands.”