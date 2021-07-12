Kingsport murder suspect extradited after arrest in New Orleans

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport murder suspect who was arrested in New Orleans last month has been extradited back to Tennessee.

Zachery Felton was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of vandalism, and promoting prostitution.

Kingsport police charged Felton with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that took place May 15 on Bays View Court. He was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “most wanted” list before authorities took him into custody in New Orleans on June 10.

Felton had previously been arrested as part of human trafficking investigation.

His bond is set at $1,000,000.