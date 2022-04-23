KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Players couldn’t ask for better weather on the Kingsport Miracle League’s opening day.

Opening at 10 a.m. at the Miracle Complex on Brickyard Drive, the league lets local children and young adults with special needs enjoy a game of baseball build team relationships that will last a lifetime.

According to a press release from the City of Kingsport, around 140 kids and young adults have registered to play in the league at no cost. Jerseys are provided to anyone who joins, and there’s no entry fee.

The Miracle Complex is roughly one third the size of regulation-standard baseball fields, with a flat rubberized surface to make it easier to round the bases for participants with mobility challenges.

There are two separate divisions this year: 18-and-up and 17-and-under. New registrants can be signed up at the Miracle Complex at noon on Saturday, and the city is encouraging anyone interested to attend.

“We believe there may be more people in our region who are interested in playing,” said Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier. “We’re encouraging them to come out on opening day and see how unique and great our facility is.”