KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Registration for the 2023 Kingsport Miracle League season is open, city leaders said. The league is a baseball program that serves both children and adult athletes with developmental disabilities or special needs in the Tri-Cities.

According to a release from Kingsport Parks and Recreation, registration and jerseys for the Miracle League are completely free. 143 athletes participated in the league last year, the release said.

The Kingsport Miracle League has two divisions: Ages 18 and up, and ages 17 and under. This year’s season runs from April 22 until June 10, according to the release. Games are played each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games usually run two to three innings, or around an hour.

All games are played at Kingsport’s Miracle Complex at 2017 Brickyard Park Drive, which was designed to facilitate athletes of all abilities, including those in wheelchairs or with prosthetics.

Registration can be done both online or at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium on weekdays between 3 and 5 p.m.

Questions can be directed to Jason Wilburn at 423-229-9459 or Renee Ensor at 423-224-2489, according to the release.