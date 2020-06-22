Kingsport Miracle Field grand opening to be held Saturday; playground to open July 1

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The grand opening for Kingsport’s Eastman Credit Union Miracle Field Park will be held on Saturday, June 27.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the $2.5 million project will serve the needs of children with special needs.

A ribbon cutting will be held at the Blue Cross Healthy Place Playground at 10 a.m. on the complex.

The playground will open to the public on Wednesday, July 1.

“It’s hard to describe and put to words what this project means to Nicholas, my family and to so many other families with special needs children,” Visit Kingsport Executive Director Jud Teague said. “This field will allow these kids the opportunity to play baseball and other games where before they could not play on traditional fields. This is a great and moving moment for these children.”

The release says Teague created the idea for the Miracle Field because he wanted his son Nicholas, who has Down syndrome, to have a great place to play.

Nicholas will throw out the first pitch at the end of the dedication on Saturday.

Eastman sponsored the ballfield, and Eastman Credit Union sponsored the park.

The Blue Cross Healthy Place Playground is an all-accessible playground that can be enjoyed by everyone, according to the release.