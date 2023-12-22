KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Shepherd’s Watch Ministries in Kingsport has been providing both a warming shelter and a warming bus for those in need for almost a month and plans to continue.

“I originally started working with the homeless back in 2015 when my daughter had a school project and she wanted to go feed the homeless on Thanksgiving in November,” Jeff Kiser, Founder of Shepherd’s Watch Ministry Service, said. “And of that year for Thanksgiving Day, she and I and my daughter Clara. And at that point, I’ve always had an interest.”

Since that day, Kiser has been inspired to expand his outreach by helping the homeless population.

On Nov. 28, Shepherds Watch Ministries’ warming shelter opened and their bus started picking people up.

“This bus runs every day from 6:00 to 10:00 at night,” Kiser said. “We try to pick up anybody that’s cold or needs a ride anywhere, bring them in.”

“If they’re cold, they need a hot meal, if they’re not homeless and they just need a place to come eat a hot meal. 24-7, these doors are open. There’s always food in the pantry, food in the refrigerator and always hot food in the crock pots.”

Many community members stepped in to help, including Candice Pugh, who heard about Shepherds Watch Ministries through Facebook.

“It actually started out with me doing some Christmas shopping and doing some things for my clients, but I ended up coming across someone who was sleeping in front of a store and tried to get them to come and visit the shelter here,” Pugh said. “But I ended up calling Jeff, and he met me down there and that sort of started our relationship.”

Since then, Pugh has been helping bring in shelter donations.

“I have been setting up sort of baskets around the area and posting that on my Facebook for a drop-off location for donations for a couple of hours at a time,” Pugh said. “And I’ll go and pick it up and bring it to the shelter.”

Pugh said people can check her Facebook page to see where the drop-off locations are.

“We post a lot of things on our Facebook to share with people, and we’ll write some lists of things that we need,” Pugh said. “It’s typically food, some household items like soap, stuff to clean with warm clothes, obviously individually wrapped food is a really good thing because if they need to go they can just take it on the road with them.”

Kiser said they feed around 40 people every night and pick up many throughout the night on the warming bus.

“The need in the last 24 months has grown substantially,” Kiser said. “And something’s got to be done. I will say that the city has really been backing me. They’ve shown a lot of support, and I’m grateful for that. We’ve managed to open it up [in a] real short time. It’s a small building, but God’s providing all of our needs.”

Kiser said the warming shelter and bus wouldn’t be possible without all of the community support.

“With the help of Mt. Moriah Church, they came in and done a lot,” Kiser said. “The guys were amazing. They have done a lot of work for us. They helped us get started with it. Also, Doran Addition Baptist Church has done a lot to help us with it.”

Kiser said they’ll keep running the bus when it’s warm out as well.

“As long as the good Lord says the needs here, we will provide. If it’s hot in the summertime, we’ll have air conditioning on,” Kiser said. “Whatever it is, we want [people] to be fed. God’s people should never go hungry and they should help each other.”

The Shepherd’s Watch Ministries warming shelter and bus is located at 1136 S. Wilcox Drive in Kingsport. The shelter is open 24 hours and the bus runs from 6 to 10 p.m. every night. You can also call 423-579-2752 if you need a ride.