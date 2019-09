JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- University School at East Tennessee State University has named its new director.

Brian Partin, the principal at Robinson Middle School in Kingsport, is slated to take the job.

Partin will step into the role following the passing of former University School Director Dr. Troy Knechtel.

University School is part of ETSU Clemmer College and has 601 students and 41 teachers.