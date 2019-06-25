Kingsport McAlister’s Deli hosts community heroes dinner Monday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — McAlister’s of Kingsport thanked first responders, medical personnel, teachers and others with a complimentary dinner Monday night.

“They give so much back to our community and expect so little, it’s just our chance to give back to them and to show them that we appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” said area director Steve Brown.

Peak Restaurants, which operates McAlister’s Delis in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, says every nurse, police officer, doctor and teacher plays an irreplaceable role in our community.