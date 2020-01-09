Kingsport mayor will not address Ballad Health protest at town hall Thursday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mayor Pat Shull will not address the ongoing protest against Ballad Health during a town hall meeting tonight, according to a spokesperson for the City of Kingsport.

The spokesperson cited legal reasons as to why Shull will not talk about Ballad Health, the ongoing protest outside of Holston Valley Medical Center, and a recently-passed city ordinance prohibiting certain structures on public rights-of-way.

The city issued a violation notice to the protesters in December for violating the ordinance. Protester Dani Cook says a court date has been set for Feb. 12.

The town hall will take place Thursday evening at Colonial Heights Middle School starting at 6 p.m.

