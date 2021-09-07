Kingsport man went door-to-door to alert neighbors to apartment building fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bud Jackson jumped into action upon learning that his apartment building was on fire.

Jackson went door-to-door to alert his neighbors Monday morning at Country Shores Apartments on Cooks Valley Road.

“I guess it was God that sent me over here,” Jackson said. “I’ve got two blown out knees. I cannot run. I don’t know how I made it over here like that and done what I did.”

Viewer submitted photo

Jackson wanted to make sure the other residents got out.

“They were going to come out or else I was going in,” he said. “Finally everybody comes out.”

Jackson’s neighbors were able to escape, but a pet was killed in the blaze.

“Sad that the cat had to die,” Jackson said. “I wish I could’ve saved it too or got it out.”

Another pet was saved from the fire, however.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than half an hour.

The residents of the two units damaged by the fire are staying with family members.