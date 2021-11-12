Kingsport man to judge at Masters Agility Championship at Westminster

NEW YORK, NY (WJHL) — A Tri-Cities native is one of two judges for the 9th Annual Masters Agility Championship at Westminster in January 2022, a press release from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show revealed.

Ben Gibbs of Kingsport will officiate over 350 dogs in the agility competition during the preliminary rounds and the evening championship finals, marking his first Westminster judging assignment.

The iconic dog show, held in conjunction with the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan, will air on Jan. 22, 2022 from New York City.

Gibbs passion for agility and obedience course sparked when he met Deacon, a German Shepherd puppy, in 2005. The duo soon transformed into a passionate agility team, the release states, and introduced the pair to the sport.

Deacon went on to earn a Preferred Agility Champion (PACH) award, several obedience titles and was a therapy dog.

Gibbs’ love for the sport soon led him to pursue judging, and he was licensed to judge competitions in 2015. He lives with his wife, Rhonda, whom he met through the sport, along with four toy poodles and two border collies.

In 2022, Westminster Week will return to Manhattan and launch with the Masters Agility Championship on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Master Obedience Championship will follow on Monday, Jan. 24, with breed competitions continuing throughout the week.

