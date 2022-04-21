KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man died Wednesday night after authorities stated the motorcyclist ran off the right side of Moreland Drive and hit a concrete divider, throwing him from the vehicle.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) responded to the scene near South John B. Dennis Highway at 9:30 p.m. and called in the KPD Traffic Unit “due to the serious nature of the crash,” a release revealed.

Investigators determined Robert A. Murphy, 44, was driving a maroon 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and failed to go around a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off-road and lose control, ultimately hitting a guard rail.

The impact threw Murphy from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police continue to investigate the incident, and no further details have been released at this time.