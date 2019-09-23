SCSO: Kingsport man shot and killed Saturday, man who shot him claims self-defense

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man is dead following a shooting that occurred in the Midway community on State Route 36 Saturday night.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies responded after receiving a call about a man who had entered a business on the 5400 block of SR 36 and said he had been shot.

The man, Rusty Cordle, 29, of Kingsport, was transported away from the scene by Sullivan County EMS. He later succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation began shortly after, and investigators located a man who said he had been approached by Cordle in the parking lot of the business.

The man said he had been driving in front of Cordle on SR 36 and pulled into the parking lot.

The man told investigators Cordle had approached his vehicle in a threatening manner and made the man fear for his own safety.

The man shot at Cordle and struck him.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to a Sullivan County Grand Jury once it is completed.