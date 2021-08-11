Kingsport man selected as ‘Chief Cheese Officer’ of billion-dollar frozen snack company

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – A local man will now be a partner of the Farm Rich company. Phil Roberts of Kingsport, Tenn was selected as the Chief Cheese Officer (CCO).

Farm Rich is a billion-dollar company that produces frozen cheese snacks. This summer, the company launched a nationwide search for a content creator who enjoys their cheese-filled products. After reviewing more than 1,500 applicants, Phil Roberts was chosen as not only the new (and first) CCO.

“Mozzarella – it’s versatile, fun, crazy, stringy, has a starring role in pizza and most importantly, is the heart of the greatest snack ever invented, Farm Rich Mozzarella Bites,” said Roberts in a release from the company. “I’m so honored to have the role of Chief Cheese Officer and spread cheese love with fellow fans. Can’t wait to get started!”

Roberts is receiving a $5,000 stipend and a 3-day trip to St. Simons Island, Ga. While there, he will have the opportunity to meet and create new ideas with the brand team and Farm Rich manufacturing. Roberts will also receive a lifetime supply of his favorite snack.

“Phil showed his true love for all things cheese with an impressive entry and video,” Farm Rich Director of Marketing, Ciera Womack said in the release. “With his incredible creativity, passion and fun, he’s our ideal CCO. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with for content ideas as well as new product recommendations. Things are about to get even cheesier at Farm Rich!”