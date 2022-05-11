SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) agents were on the hunt for a wanted fugitive in a stolen vehicle in late April when they spotted an SUV that matched the description.

Officers attempted to pull the SUV over in a parking lot on North Eastman Road on April 28 when the driver, identified as Steven Daniel Fletcher, 19, attempted to flee, hitting three TBI agents’ vehicles. The TBI detained Fletcher after the crash until the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) took him into custody.

Wednesday morning, the TBI served Fletcher with several indictments that had been returned by a Sullivan County Grand Jury last week as he remained in the Sullivan County Jail for charges from the KPD.

The TBI charges include the following: two counts of aggravated assault; one count of felony evading arrest; one count of reckless endangerment; one count of vandalism over $10,000 but less than $60,00; one count of vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500 and one count of vandalism under $1,000.