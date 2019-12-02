Kingsport man pleads not guilty to murder charges after allegedly injuring woman, killing unborn child

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has pleaded not guilty after authorities say he severely injured a woman, causing her to lose her unborn child.

Dominique Fleming pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder on Monday.

Fleming, 25, was appointed a public defender.

He will be back in court on February 26.

Fleming was arrested on November 8, following an investigation.

He is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and leaving her with a severe head injury.

The fetus was lost due to complications caused by the injury.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, the assault occurred on November 6 at a home on Big Valley Drive in Johnson City.