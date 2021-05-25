Kingsport man charged with murder in November shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a November 2020 homicide.

The Kingsport Police Department says Jonathan L. Smith, 28 of Kingsport, was arrested during a traffic stop Saturday by Hawkins County deputies.

A Sullivan County grand jury indicted Smith in April on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary related to the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco, who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a home on Osage Drive.

Smith has been transported to the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville where he is awaiting arraignment with no current eligibility for bond, according to Kingsport police.

The police department says additional charges are possible.