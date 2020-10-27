Kingsport man celebrates 102nd birthday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bob Miller of Kingsport is turning 102 on Thursday, but the celebrations have already begun.

Tuesday afternoon, the Kingsport Lions Club surprised Miller at their regularly scheduled meeting with a birthday party for the soon-to-be 102-year-old.

It’s not every day someone turns 102 and Bob Miller isn’t just anyone. Last year for his 101st birthday, he went ziplining.

While a smaller, social-distanced event is a little different than gliding through the trees at high speed, he was overjoyed by the surprise.

“I’m just astonished at this program today. They fooled me completely, I had no idea that this was going to take place and I’m overwhelmed,” said Miller.

Lions Club members told News Channel 11 that Miller has been a foundation of their club for many years. He has no idea about the surprise recognition.

There were 102 cupcakes brought to the surprise party in honor of Miller. The fun didn’t stop there, even before he officially turns 102, he said he’s already planning the next few birthdays.