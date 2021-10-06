Kingsport man arrested for allegedly threatening others with shotgun

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies arrested Daniel Wesley Middleton, 36, on Tuesday after officers received reports of a residential disturbance.

A release from SCSO states a man called police claiming that another man was inside the house threatening to shoot him and two women.

During the phone call, deputies spoke to one of the women in the house. According to SCSO, she said that Middleton had a rifle and shotgun. The other woman told police Middleton had assaulted her days earlier and had an arrest warrant.

The second woman told deputies that Middleton had previously said he would “shoot it out” with members of law enforcement, SCSO reports.

After discovering Middleton to be a convicted felon on probation in Virginia, deputies called upon the SCSO SWAT to arrest him, the release said.

Officers arrested Middleton and charged him with three counts of unlawful carrying or possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a simple assault for domestic violence.

SCSO reports that Middleton was arraigned Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $10,000, and he was given a court date of Oct. 14.