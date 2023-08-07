KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man came close to throwing a $1 million lottery ticket away last week.

Jonathan S., a grocery store manager in Kingsport, told Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul he nearly threw away the winning ticket before double-checking with a Lottery retailer, who confirmed he won $1 million.

“I was the only customer in the store, and there were tears in my eyes,” said Jonathan in a release from the Tennessee Lottery.

Jonathan purchased the Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket at Midfield Market on Fairview Avenue.

On Friday, a player in Gray won $2 million during the Mega Millions drawing after coming close to hitting the big jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing happens Tuesday night and is worth $1.55 billion.