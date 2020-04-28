Kingsport man accused of stabbing wife multiple times indicted on first-degree murder charge

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man accused of stabbing his wife multiple times has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder.

PREVIOUS: Police: Kingsport murder victim stabbed multiple times; suspect believed to have disposed of clothing

According to the Sullivan County Court Clerk’s Office, a grand jury indicted Tobias Carr on one count of first-degree murder last week.

Carr’s charge stems from an incident in November 2019, when officers with the Kingsport Police Department responded to a mobile home on Barnett Drive.

When officers arrived, they found Jennifer Carr, Tobias’s wife, dead inside the home. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Police say it appears that Tobias disposed of the clothes he had been wearing during the alleged murder.