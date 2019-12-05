Kingsport man accused of kidnapping, robbing ex-girlfriend in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man is facing charges after police say he held his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before assaulting and robbing her.

Johnson City police arrested Marcus A. Cardwell, 21 of Kingsport, on Thursday after officers located him at a bus stop on North Roan Street.

According to police, Cardwell got into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle as she was leaving work and forced her to drive him to the Keystone community at gunpoint on November 23.

Investigators say when the victim tried to drive to the police station instead, Cardwell turned the vehicle off, struck her in the face with the pistol, and stole her cell phone before fleeing.

Cardwell is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on a $30,000 bond.