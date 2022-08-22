MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Kingsport man late Saturday night after reportedly discovering two unrestrained children in the backseat of his vehicle.

An arrest report penned by a Hawkins County deputy stated that he responded to a Chevy Malibu parked at the Valley Mart as a male driver and female passenger were screaming at each other. The deputy noticed that the driver, identified as Cory Daniel Eastham, 33, was “holding a plastic tea bottle filled with bourbon whiskey.”

The deputy found a 5-year-old boy in the back without a booster seat or seat belt and a 6-month-old baby in a car seat that was not fastened by a seat belt, the report states.

When Hutchins separated Eastham and the unidentified woman, the suspect allegedly said that “he gets hateful while drinking.” Eastham, who reportedly told Hutchins he had been drinking and taking meth and various other drugs, “was erratic” and “performed poorly” on a sobriety test.

Dispatch informed the responding deputy that Eastham’s driver’s license was suspended, and he had reportedly been cited twice for driving with a suspended license. Records also showed Eastham faced a previous DUI charge in Wisconsin in 2014.

The HCSO charged Eastham with a DUI (second offense), two counts of child restraint violations, open container and driving on a suspended license (third offense). Hutchins transported Eastham to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.