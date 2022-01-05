Kingsport man accused of assaulting officer during US Capitol breach to appear in court Jan. 14

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man facing charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack is set to appear in court Jan.14 for a status hearing.

According to court documents from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Albuquerque Cosper Head was indicted last April on several charges related to the assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone.

Head faces the following charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Two counts of civil disorder

Assaulting an officer

Entering a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building

Impeding government functions

Engaging in physical violence

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building

Act of violence in the Capitol grounds or building

Court records show Head was arrested on these charges in Johnson City on April 14. His plea agreement deadline is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Previous reports from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office state Head has a crime record dating back to the past two decades, including aggravated domestic assault charges in 2001, aggravated assault and vandalism in 2006, a DUI and evading arrest charge in 2007 and aggravated burglary and public intoxication in 2014.

Head is one of three people accused of assaulting Fanone. Other suspects include Kyle James Young, 37, Redfield, Iowa, and Thomas Sibick, 35, Buffalo, New York.