WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — Albuquerque Cosper Head, of Kingsport, pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Head will return to court for another status hearing on March 31.

Court documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia detailed Head was charged for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot, during which thousands of people stormed the building.

Prosecutors accuse Head of assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone during the attack, charging him with the following:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Two counts of civil disorder

Assaulting an officer

Entering a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building

Impeding government functions

Engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds or in a restricted building

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building

Acts of violence in the Capitol grounds or building

Police arrested Head in Johnson City on April 14, 2021 — five days after he was indicted for his alleged role in the attack.