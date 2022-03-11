WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — Albuquerque Cosper Head, of Kingsport, pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Head will return to court for another status hearing on March 31.
Court documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia detailed Head was charged for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot, during which thousands of people stormed the building.
Prosecutors accuse Head of assaulting Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone during the attack, charging him with the following:
- Obstruction of an official proceeding
- Two counts of civil disorder
- Assaulting an officer
- Entering a restricted building or grounds
- Disorderly conduct in a restricted building
- Impeding government functions
- Engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds or in a restricted building
- Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building
- Acts of violence in the Capitol grounds or building
Police arrested Head in Johnson City on April 14, 2021 — five days after he was indicted for his alleged role in the attack.