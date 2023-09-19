KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Contaminated soil has caused a delay in Kingsport’s Main Street Rebuild Project.

At Monday’s Board of Mayor & Alderman meeting, crews requested an extra $2 million to complete the project, citing the delay due to soil contaminated with petroleum.

“It’s petroleum products. There are components of petroleum and it’s considered special waste. So, it can go to a local landfill in Hawkins County,” Michael Thompson, Public Works Director for the City of Kingsport said.

With the reported poor condition of the concrete road and contaminated soil, crews have asked for an extra 158 days to address the issues.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor & Alderman will consider the request at the next meeting on Oct. 2.