Kingsport Main Street Pizza to close temporarily after employee tests positive for novel coronavirus, other locations revert to curbside options

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a Facebook video Sunday night, Main Street Pizza owner Jamie Dove announced that the Kingsport location will be closed until further notice, and no location’s dining rooms will reopen “for the foreseeable future.”

According to Dove, the employee who tested positive at the Kingsport location had not been in the store since July 5, and he urged customers who had been to that location previously to get tested.

While the Kingsport location will remain closed, other Main Street Pizza locations will revert to curbside pick-up.