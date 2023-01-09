KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s primary post office remains closed nearly two weeks after a sprinkler water main break prompted a temporary closure.

According to a United States Postal Service (USPS) spokesperson, the Kingsport Main Post Office at 1001 N. Eastman Rd. remains closed as of Monday, Jan. 9.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance to the Postal Service. Extensive repair work at the Kingsport Main Post Office facility is still being conducted. At this time, the expected date for full re-occupancy is still unknown.“ Evelina Ramirez, USPS Corporate Communications

The postal service reminded customers that the Kingsport Downtown Branch Post Office on W. Center St. and the Colonial Heights Branch Post Office on Ft. Henry Dr. are both open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. The Colonial Heights office is also open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until noon.

The extent of the damage has not been released. News Channel 11 has reached out to the USPS to learn if any personal mail was damaged in the water main break.

The USPS announced the temporary closure on Dec. 27.