KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Antique hardwood floors meet early 20th century brick walls that have been decorated with mid-century modern design. These are the colors and textures people can expect when going on the Downtown Kingsport Loft Tour on May 21.

The event normally held in the winter was shifted on the calendar to a sunnier and warmer time of year to accommodate the lofts that feature outdoor living spaces.

Robin Cleary is the executive director of the Downtown Kingsport Association. She told News Channel 11 that since 2019, they could not host the Downtown Loft Tour because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are expecting a large volume of ticket sales because of the time of year we’re doing this one everyone is ready to be outdoors and enjoy the spring and the warm weather,” she said.

Tickets are $25 when pre-ordered and $30 on the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased HERE.

“So it’s an opportunity to not only showcase the inside, but also these outdoor living areas. It’s a chance for folks to get an inside look at what it’s like living in a downtown area,” Cleary added.

The tour will feature six properties, two of which are re-entered and four of which are brand new.

The tour is self-guided and has no specific start-finish, so visitors can go to any of the addresses given to the ticket holder, who will also be given a map to follow.

“You will start wherever you’d like, you’ll get an armband at the first stop and then you can spend the afternoon strolling downtown Kingsport visiting all these properties getting as I said, that glimpse into downtown living they’re all very walkable from one another you do not have to get in your car,” Cleary said.

Cleary added that these tickets would be a great Mother’s Day gift.

“And while you’re doing that, you’ve got the opportunity to stop and shop at our downtown boutiques and specialty stores. The breweries and distilleries will be open the restaurants grab lunch beforehand, stop for a snack and grab dinner afterward,” she said.

The tour was halted during the pandemic for safety reasons, but statistics gathered by the Move to Kingsport office, show an average of 70 families per month have moved to the Model City since it began.

“I think folks are also ready to get out and enjoy things like this that they weren’t able to,” Cleary said.

The event begins at 2 p.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. on May 21.

Cleary said not only home or property buyers should give the event a gander, but also those looking for renovation or design tips.