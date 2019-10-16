Kingsport, Washington County, Va. lift burn bans

UPDATE: Officials in Washington County, Virginia have also lifted a ban on outdoor burning.

The county says it consulted with the Virginia Department of Forestry after rain fell on Wednesday, decreasing the risk of wildfires.

Previous story:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport Fire Marshal Robert Sluss has lifted a ban on outdoor burning for city residents.

According to the Kingsport Fire Department, the ban was lifted after rain fell earlier Wednesday.

The fire department says residents still need to follow the open burning guidelines below:

A fire no more than 3 feet in diameter, and no more than 2 feet high must be at least 25 feet away from any structure. Any larger fires must be at least 50 feet away from any structure.

Provisions must be made to keep the fire from spreading.

Residents can be held responsible if a fire gets out of control.

If your fire is in an approved fire pit with a spark arrestor, the pit must be at least 15 feet from any structure.

The fire must be attended to at all times.

You must have a means to extinguish the fire (water hose, fire extinguisher, etc.)

Burning is not allowed on days with high winds, ozone days or when a burn ban has been put in place.

The fire department says you should call the fire marshal’s office at 423-229-9440 before burning.