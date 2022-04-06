KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following several days of widespread wildfires throughout the region, the Kingsport Fire Marshal lifted the ban on all outdoor burning inside the Kingsport city limits.
While burning natural materials such as brush and leaves is allowed in Kingsport, fire officials encourage residents to use Kingsport’s brush pickup service as an alternative.
Open burning inside the city must meet the following guidelines, according to a release:
- Burning leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, lawn clippings, woody vegetation, yard trimmings, unpainted and uncoated wood and untreated limber is allowed
- The fire may not reach more than 3 feet in diameter and no more than 2 feet high and must be at least 25 feet away from any structure
- Any larger fire must be at least 50 feet away from any structure
- Those who are burning materials must supervise the flames and keep it from spreading
- If the fire is an approved fire pit with a spark arrestor, the pit must be at least 15 feet from any structure
- The fire must be attended to at all times
- There must be a means to extinguish the fire readily available
- Burning is not allowed on days with high winds, ozone days or when a burn ban is in place
Items that cannot be burned include the following:
- Tires and other rubber products
- Vinyl siding and vinyl shingles
- Plastics and other synthetic materials
- Paper products, cardboard and newspaper
- Asphalt shingles and other asphalt roofing materials and demolition debris
- Asbestos-containing materials
- Paints, household and agricultural materials
- Aerosol and food cans
- Building material and construction debris
- Buildings and mobile homes
- Coated wire
- Household trash
- Most vegetation not grown on-site
The release noted that residents can be held responsible if a fire spreads with fines up to $25,000. Fire officials urge the community to call the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office at 423-229-9440 before burning materials.
Burn permits can be obtained by clicking here.