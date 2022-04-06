KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following several days of widespread wildfires throughout the region, the Kingsport Fire Marshal lifted the ban on all outdoor burning inside the Kingsport city limits.

While burning natural materials such as brush and leaves is allowed in Kingsport, fire officials encourage residents to use Kingsport’s brush pickup service as an alternative.

Open burning inside the city must meet the following guidelines, according to a release:

Burning leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, lawn clippings, woody vegetation, yard trimmings, unpainted and uncoated wood and untreated limber is allowed

The fire may not reach more than 3 feet in diameter and no more than 2 feet high and must be at least 25 feet away from any structure

Any larger fire must be at least 50 feet away from any structure

Those who are burning materials must supervise the flames and keep it from spreading

If the fire is an approved fire pit with a spark arrestor, the pit must be at least 15 feet from any structure

The fire must be attended to at all times

There must be a means to extinguish the fire readily available

Burning is not allowed on days with high winds, ozone days or when a burn ban is in place

Items that cannot be burned include the following:

Tires and other rubber products

Vinyl siding and vinyl shingles

Plastics and other synthetic materials

Paper products, cardboard and newspaper

Asphalt shingles and other asphalt roofing materials and demolition debris

Asbestos-containing materials

Paints, household and agricultural materials

Aerosol and food cans

Building material and construction debris

Buildings and mobile homes

Coated wire

Household trash

Most vegetation not grown on-site

The release noted that residents can be held responsible if a fire spreads with fines up to $25,000. Fire officials urge the community to call the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office at 423-229-9440 before burning materials.

Burn permits can be obtained by clicking here.