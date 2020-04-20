Kingsport Lifesaving Crew rescues stranded kayaker from island in South Holston River

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Life Saving Crew conducted a successful water rescue to retrieve a stranded kayaker on Sunday night.

According to a release from KLSC, crews were notified on Sunday around 8:15 p.m. of a stranded kayaker on an island in the South Holston River off Silver Grove Road in Bluff City.

When departments first got to the scene, they realized special equipment and training would be required and requested KLSC’s technical rescue team.

The release says KLSC members worked with agencies already on the scene to determine where to best access the river.

Boat ram constraints and hazardous river conditions meant a powered boat rescue would not be safe or practical, according to the release.

KLSC says local homeowners cooperated and allowed direct access to the river at a closer location.

The victim was retrieved from the island after rescuers navigated the debris-filled river waters and ferried him back for assessment and care from Sullivan County EMS.

The Bluff City Rescue Squad, Bluff City Fire Department, Sullivan County EMA and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office also assisted in command and shore support.