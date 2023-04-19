KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – National Public Library Week kicks off April 23 and the Kingsport Public Library is joining in the celebration.

A release from City of Kingsport officials states their location on Broad Street is far more than just a place to find books. Crucial services such as access to the internet and technology along with the offering of educational classes, movie and game nights, book clubs, and more are part of what makes the facility so special.

Library staff is encouraging everyone to visit this week in recognition of National Public Library Week, which was first sponsored in 1958. They urge it’s the perfect time to see what your local library has to offer, including thousands of fiction and non-fiction books, audiobooks, DVDs, video games, and even 3D printers.

The theme for this year’s observance is “There’s more to the story.”

If you can’t make it out to the library in person, you can also support their efforts online by visiting the library’s website.

National Public Library Week runs through April 29.