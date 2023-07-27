KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Public Library is looking for old photographs of the Model City and will host its final community scan day of the summer this weekend.

From 2–4 p.m. Saturday, people can bring their old photographs to the library where staff will scan them and potentially add them to the Kingsport Archives.

The library is interested in photos featuring all kinds of subjects, including landmarks, residents, community gatherings, buildings that no longer exist, and more.

“Pictures provide a window into the past and offer details not only about the event captured, but also the clothing, vehicle, building and advertising styles of the era,” Library Director Chris Markley said in a release. “Donating these images to the Kingsport Archives helps future generations see and learn more about Kingsport and how the city has changed over the decades.”

People may also donate the actual photographs to the archives if they choose.